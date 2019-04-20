  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 20: The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday barred Eros Now from streaming the webs series based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    EC bars Eros Now from streaming PM Modi web series
    Election Commission of India. File Photo.

    The poll panel in a notification said, "It was brought to our notice that a web series "Modi- Journey of a Common Man', having five episodes is available on your platform. You're directed to stop forthwith the online streaming and remove all connected content of the series till further orders."

    The move comes days after the EC banned the screening of a biopic on the Prime Minister Modi during the current poll period, saying any such film that subserves the purpose of any political entity or individual should not be displayed in the electronic media.

    Modi biopic: EC finalises decision, SC to take final call

    The 10-episode web series Modi: Journey of a Common Man, is currently being streamed on Eros Now platforms.

    Directed by Umesh Shukla of OMG, Oh My God fame, the series features actors Faisal Khan, Ashish Sharma and Mahesh Thakur, who portray Modi at different stages of his life.

