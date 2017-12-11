Earthquakes jolt Meghalaya, J&K today

An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter Scale jolted Meghalaya on Monday morning.

The epicenter of the tremblor, which occured around 8 am, is yet to be ascertained. No casualties of loss of lives have been reported so far.

Earlier today, a medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit Jammu and Kashmir. The tremors were felt at around 4.28 am.

On Saturday evening, an earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale struck Ladakh at 4.13.

Earlier on Thursday, another earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter Scale hit the Ladakh region. The tremors were also felt across the Kashmir valley.

The epicenter of the quake was near the India-China border in the Ladakh region.

OneIndia News