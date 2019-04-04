  • search
    Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes Manipur, mild tremors felt across Northeast

    Imphal, Apr 04: An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hit the Northeast this afternoon, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

    The termors of the relatively mild earthquake were felt across the entire Northeast region. The epicenter of the quake was in Senapati district of Manipur near Nagaland border.

    The earthquake struck at 1:15 pm and was measured at 5.2 on the Richter magnitude scale. The epicentre of the earthquake was in Manipur's Senapati district, the weather officec said.

    The tremor was felt in Guwahati and its outskirts areas besides Haflong and Silchar in Assam and in parts of Manipur and Nagaland.

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

