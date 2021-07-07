3.8 magnitude quake hits Assam's Tezpur; Second in less than 24 hours

Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale hits Gopalpara in Assam

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 07: The National Center for Seismology on Wednesday confirmed in an official alert that a magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck Goalpara in Assam today morning. The epicentre of the quake was located 71km north of Tura in Meghalaya, the government agency monitoring seismic activity said.

The earthquake in Assam's Goalpara was located at 26.15 latitude and 90.28 longitude on the seismic activity map provided by the institution.

Taking to Twitter, the National Center for Seismology said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 07-07-2021, 08:45:25 IST, Lat: 26.15 & Long: 90.28, Depth: 14 Km , Location: 71km N of Tura, Meghalaya, India."

The NCS categorises the area as seismically 'very active', associated with Hazard zone V with collisional tectonics where the Indian plate subducts beneath the Eurasian Plate.

According to reports, tremors of the earthquake were felt as far as Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, and both North and South Dinajpur in West Bengal, said locals. Tremors were reportedly felt in Bangladesh as well.