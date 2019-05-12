Earthquake of magnitude 2.6 hit Palghar

Mumbai, May 12: An earthquake measuring 2.6 on the Richter Scale hit Maharashtra's Palghar today. The tremblor jolted areas around Palghar at 2:12 pm this afternoon.

On May 3, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district. The tremors were felt at 4.32 am and the epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometre in northeast of Mandi. No loss of life or property was reported.

On May 10, a strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit southern Japan. Japan sits at the junction of four tectonic plates and experiences a number of relatively violent earthquakes every year.