Earthquake measuring 5.5 hits Manipur

An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale struck Manipur on Sunday afternoon. The tremors were felt at 12.17 pm. There were no immediate reports of any loss of lives or damage to property.

As per the US Geological Survey, the epicentre of the earthquake was 86 KM East of Yairipok at a depth of 22.8 km.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), a unit of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the quake occured at 12:17 pm at a depth of 35 km. It occured in the Myanmar-India (Manipur) Border Region at a latitude of 24.7 N and longitude of 94.7 E, it said.

OneIndia News