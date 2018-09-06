  • search

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 strikes J&K

    Srinagar, Sep 5: An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter Scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning. There are no reports of any causalities or damage to property.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Earlier today, a powerful earthquake hit wide areas on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido, triggering landslides as well as causing the loss of power at nearly all of 3 million households. A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck southern Hokkaido at 3:08 a.m. on Thursday (1808 GMT Wednesday) at the depth of 40 kilometers, Japan's Meteorological Agency said.

    [Earthquake of 5 magnitude hits West Bengal's Hooghly]

    On August 28, an earthquake of moderate intensity measuring 5 on the Richter scale hit West Bengal's Hooghly district. The quake had its epicentre at a depth of 10 km in the Hooghly district.

    On July 8, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Jaipur.

    earthquake jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Thursday, September 6, 2018, 11:16 [IST]
