Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 strikes J&K

Srinagar, Sep 5: An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter Scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning. There are no reports of any causalities or damage to property.

Earlier today, a powerful earthquake hit wide areas on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido, triggering landslides as well as causing the loss of power at nearly all of 3 million households. A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck southern Hokkaido at 3:08 a.m. on Thursday (1808 GMT Wednesday) at the depth of 40 kilometers, Japan's Meteorological Agency said.

[Earthquake of 5 magnitude hits West Bengal's Hooghly]

On August 28, an earthquake of moderate intensity measuring 5 on the Richter scale hit West Bengal's Hooghly district. The quake had its epicentre at a depth of 10 km in the Hooghly district.

On July 8, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Jaipur.