  • search

EAM Sushma Swaraj to address UN General Assembly shortly

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New York, Sep 29: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will address at the United Nationals General Assembly this evening at around 7.15 pm IST.

    Sushma Swaraj
    Sushma Swaraj

    Her speech will focus Pakistan-sponsored cross border terrorism, UNSC reforms, SDGs and recent Indian flagship initiatives to achieve the goals, climate change and our commitment to address this challenge.

    Also Read Sushma Swaraj leaves SAARC meeting mid-way, Pakistan says 'you are the obstacle'

    Speaking at a SAARC meeting on the sidelines of the UNGA session, she called for efforts to eliminate terrorism in all its forms. She also participated in several bilateral and multilateral meetings with her global counterparts, as well as met top UN officials. However, Swaraj had left the SAARC meeting early, in a move that was seen as a snub to Pakistan.

    Also Read India to host workshop to discuss utilisation of full benefits of South Asia Satellite, says Swaraj

    Read more about:

    sushma swaraj unga

    Story first published: Saturday, September 29, 2018, 19:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 29, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue