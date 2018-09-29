EAM Sushma Swaraj to address UN General Assembly shortly

New York, Sep 29: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will address at the United Nationals General Assembly this evening at around 7.15 pm IST.

Her speech will focus Pakistan-sponsored cross border terrorism, UNSC reforms, SDGs and recent Indian flagship initiatives to achieve the goals, climate change and our commitment to address this challenge.

Speaking at a SAARC meeting on the sidelines of the UNGA session, she called for efforts to eliminate terrorism in all its forms. She also participated in several bilateral and multilateral meetings with her global counterparts, as well as met top UN officials. However, Swaraj had left the SAARC meeting early, in a move that was seen as a snub to Pakistan.

