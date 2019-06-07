  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    EAM Jaishankar confirms deaths of 12 Indians in Dubai bus accident

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, June 07: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday confirmed the deaths of 12 Indians in a bus accident in Dubai, UAE, and said the Indian consulate there is extending full help. The Indian Consulate in Dubai had earlier stated that eight Indians had died, but it later emerged that 12 were killed.

    EAM Jaishankar confirms deaths of 12 Indians in bus accident, says Dubai Consulate extending help
    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

    12 Indians were among the 17 people killed when a tourist bus rammed into a signboard in Dubai on Thursday. The bus, bearing an Omani number plate, wrongly entered a road not designated for buses towards Al Rashidiya metro station in Dubai.

    Jaishankar follows Sushma Swaraj's footsteps, helps Indians in trouble abroad

    "Deeply grieved by the unfortunate bus accident in Dubai that has claimed 12 Indian lives. My sincere condolences to the families. Our Consulate @cgidubai is extending all help," Jaishankar, who took as the new EAM last week, tweeted.

    The Indian Consulate this morning expressed condolences to the families of those who passed away in this tragic accident.

    'Growth of nationalism' happening across the world: S Jaishankar

    The bus, carrying 31 passengers, crashed into a height barrier, which slashed the rear window, cut into the left side of the bus and killed passengers sitting on that side.

    Rajagopalan, Feroz Khan Pathan, Reshma Feroz Khan Pathan, Deepak Kumar, Jamaludeen Arakkaveettil, Kiran Johnny, Vasudev and Tilakram Jawahar Thakur were among those who passed away in the tragic mishap.

    More S JAISHANKAR News

    Read more about:

    s jaishankar bus accident external affairs minister dubai

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue