EAM Jaishankar confirms deaths of 12 Indians in Dubai bus accident

India

New Delhi, June 07: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday confirmed the deaths of 12 Indians in a bus accident in Dubai, UAE, and said the Indian consulate there is extending full help. The Indian Consulate in Dubai had earlier stated that eight Indians had died, but it later emerged that 12 were killed.

12 Indians were among the 17 people killed when a tourist bus rammed into a signboard in Dubai on Thursday. The bus, bearing an Omani number plate, wrongly entered a road not designated for buses towards Al Rashidiya metro station in Dubai.

"Deeply grieved by the unfortunate bus accident in Dubai that has claimed 12 Indian lives. My sincere condolences to the families. Our Consulate @cgidubai is extending all help," Jaishankar, who took as the new EAM last week, tweeted.

The Indian Consulate this morning expressed condolences to the families of those who passed away in this tragic accident.

The bus, carrying 31 passengers, crashed into a height barrier, which slashed the rear window, cut into the left side of the bus and killed passengers sitting on that side.

Rajagopalan, Feroz Khan Pathan, Reshma Feroz Khan Pathan, Deepak Kumar, Jamaludeen Arakkaveettil, Kiran Johnny, Vasudev and Tilakram Jawahar Thakur were among those who passed away in the tragic mishap.