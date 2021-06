EAM Jaishankar arrives in Kuwait on bi-lateral visit

During meet with Antony Blinken, Jaishankar thanks US for strong support

New Delhi, June 10: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Kuwait on a bilateral visit today.

According to diplomatic sources, the aim of the visit is to deepen India's ties with the oil-rich Gulf nation.

It comes nearly three months after the two countries decided to establish a joint ministerial commission to formulate a framework to strengthen ties in sectors like energy, trade, investment, manpower and labour and information technology.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah visited India in March when both sides decided to set up the joint commission.

"Hon'ble External Affairs Minister of India His Excellency Dr S Jaishankar arrives in Kuwait on a bilateral visit and was received by the Ambassador," the Indian Embassy there tweeted on Thursday with the hashtag "India Kuwait Friendship".

Kuwait has been supporting India in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic by supplying relief materials as well as medical oxygen.

Indian Navy ships have brought a large quantity of medical oxygen from Kuwait in the last few weeks.