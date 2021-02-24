EAM inaugurates new chancery building of Indian High Commission in Mauritius

India is seeing optimism post-COVID19: Jaishankar at world summit

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Port Louis, Feb 24: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday inaugurated a new and environment-friendly chancery building of the Indian High Commission in Mauritius and reviewed over 950 housing units built with Indian support in the country.

Jaishankar arrived here on Sunday night from the Maldives on the last leg of his two-nation tour.

"Inaugurated the new High Commission building in Mauritius. This green & efficient project reflects New India," Jaishankar tweeted.

He expressed confidence that the new building will inspire the work of the Indian mission even more.

Jaishankar inaugurated the new Chancery-cum-Residence building of the High Commission of India in Ebene in the presence of Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth and Foreign Minister Alan Ganoo, the Indian High Commission in Mauritius said.

Jaishankar thanked Prime Minister Jugnauth and foreign minister Ganoo for joining him at the ceremony.

He also reviewed over 950 housing units built with Indian support.

"An exemplary cooperation. Reviewed the Dagotiere Social Housing Project, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister & Housing Minister Louis Steven Obeegadoo. Delighted that the 956 Housing Units, built with Indian support, will be occupied soon. Thank our workers who have done India proud," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Jaishankar also travelled on Metro Express, the metro train service in the country supported by India.

"Pleasure to be taken for this ride!" Jaishankar tweeted along with a photograph of himself and Foriegn Minister & Transport Minister Ganoo.

The India-supported Metro Express has emerged as a symbol New Mauritius, Jaishankar wrote.

Mauritius is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and occupies a special place in the Prime Minister's vision of 'SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

Indian-origin people constitute nearly 70 per cent of the population of Mauritius. Their ancestors were sent there as indentured labourers during British rule.