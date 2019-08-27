#DwellWithinByEkadashiVrata: Scientific cause behind Ekadashi fasting, moon controls human mind

New Delhi, Aug 27: Today is the auspicious day of Ekadasi. Ekadasi in Sanskrit means 'the Eleventh Day,' which occurs twice in a lunar month, There are two Ekadashi fasting in a month, one during Shukla Paksha and another during Krishna Paksha. Devotees of Lord Vishnu observe Ekadashi fasting to seek His blessings.

According to Hindu scriptures, Ekadasi and movement of the moon has a direct correlation with the human mind. It is believed that during Ekadasi, our mind attains maximum efficiency giving the brain a better capacity to concentrate. spiritual seekers are said to devote the two monthly days of Ekadasi in extreme worship and meditation owing to its favourable influence on the mind.

Devotees take single meal in the afternoon a day before fasting day to make sure there is no residual food in the stomach on next day.

Since morning people took on to twitter to wish Ekadashi with the has tag #DwellWithinByEkadashiVrata. On this day devotees keep strict fast on Ekadashi day and break the fast on next day only after sunrise. Eating of all type of grains and cereals is prohibited during Ekadashi fasting.

Devotees can choose to observe fasting without water, with only water, with only fruits, with one time latex food according to their will and body power.

Astrologically moon revolves around earth at the rate of 12 degrees per every 24 hours. This period of 12 degree travel is called a tithi in Hindi Language. Moon when at 180 degrees away from Sun forms Full moon day and when conjoint with Sun forms New moon day.

During these two cycles observe many instances where new moon and full moon shows its impact and gravitational and magnetic pull of sea tides and human minds. As human body consist of 80 per cent water, it is always under the influence of moon. This is the reason behind moon being treated as mind controller in Indian Astrology.

Study says, from the eleventh day till fifth day post new moon or full moon day, moon influences us maximum and imbalance our digestive system. This also cause decrease in brain's functioning and cause weakness in memory, thought and decision making.

Therefore, to avoid all these complications, it's important to clean our digestive system on every 11th day of lunar cycle. This helps our digestive system to clean up all the food and mess in our body. That is why fasting is done on Ekadashi. And it is also a better idea to fast at least once in fifteen days to keep our digestive system perfectly.