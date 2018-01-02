Dutch tourist dies after falling off train in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 2: A 54-year-old Dutch tourist died on Tuesday after he jumped off the moving New Delhi-bound Jan Shatabdi Express train in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district after realising that he had boarded a wrong train.

Erik Johannes from the Netherlands and his friend from Britain jumped off the moving train soon after it left the platform after finding that they had boarded a wrong train, they said.

"Johannes suffered fatal head injuries", SHO GRP, Sawai Madhopur, Giga Ram said. He also said his British friend was unhurt.

Both the tourists had come to Sawai Madhopur on Monday and had to catch a train for Agra but mistakenly boarded a train for New Delhi.

"The body kept in a mortuary for post-mortem and the matter has been registered", he added.

PTI