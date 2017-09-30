Dussehra 2017: Ravana effigies set ablaze, Modi says people should learn from festivals

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other dignitaries witnessed the Dussehra celebrations at the Red Fort ground in the national capital.
Ravana effigy set ablaze at Red Fort ground
As part of the tradition, effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarana and Meghnad were set ablaze to mark the victory of good over evil.
(Image credit - ANI/Twitter)
President Ram Nath Kovind at Red Fort grounds
Speaking on the occasion, President Kovind said that life of Lord Rama is an example for the entire humanity to follow.
Prime Minister Modi said that festivals are not only for entertainment but people should learn from it and make a firm resolve to do something good.
(Image credit - ANI/Twitter)
Burning of effigies mark triumph of good over evil
Legend says that Dussehra is the day when Rama defeated Ravana and started his journey towards Ayodhya.Ravana was the demon king of Lanka and Lord Rama defeated him to rescue his wife Sita after a long battle. Lord Rama was helped in the battle by Vanar Sena.
Political lines blur:
BJP president Amit Shah, actor John Abraham, and several other opposition leaders were also present on the occasion. Modi also met former prime minister Manmohan Singh. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi also attended the event.
OneIndia News