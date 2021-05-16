YouTube
    Dusara bhi ho gaya! Amitabh Bachchan gets second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

    Mumbai, May 16: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday said he has received the second and final dose of the novel coronavirus vaccine.

    The 78-year-old star, who had taken the first jab last month, took to Instagram to give an update to fans and followers.

    "Dusara bhi ho gaya! (second one also done) Covid one, not the Cricket one ! Sorry sorry, that was a really bad one.." Bachchan captioned a picture of him receiving the shot.

    In April, the veteran actor had said that all eligible members of his family, except actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Abhishek Bachchan was away shooting for his upcoming social comedy "Dasvi".

    Last year, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, actor and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan had tested positive for coronavirus.

    On March 1, the government launched the nationwide drive to vaccinate everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 16, 2021, 11:13 [IST]
    X