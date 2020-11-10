Set to wreck havoc, 3 naxals gunned in the nick of time at Telangana

Dubbaka Bypoll Results 2020: Dubbaka could be 'Surprise Victory' for BJP, says Ram Madhav

Hyderabad, Nov 10: BJP leader Ram Madhav has expressed hope for a "surprise victory" for the saffron party as the early trends show the party leading in the Dubbaka by-election results 2020.

Ram Madhav said, "An interesting fight in Telangana between BJP n TRS in Dubbaka Assembly by poll. BJP is currently leading. This could be a surprise victory for BJP."

Dubbaka has become electorally significant, not because of itself, but because of what surrounds it.

The counting for the assembly bypoll held in Dubbaka in Telangana has begun at the Indore Engineering College in Siddipet, and BJP is leading after the first round of counting.

For the ruling TRS, retaining Dubbaka is a matter of prestige as it looks to quash an anti-incumbency wave before it reaches the more high-profile seats in the neighbourhood, and it gave the charge to master strategist and state finance minister Harish Rao to lead the campaign for candidate Solipeta Sujata, wife of the late MLA.

The seat has become the centre of a high-stakes battle for the last three months, bustling with activity for a prestigious triangular contest in the otherwise ordinary constituency.

Officials have made arrangements for the counting of votes with Covid-19 precautionary measures.

Dubbaka shares its borders with Gajwel, represented by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. To its north is Sircilla- the constituency of CM's son and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, and to its east is Siddipet, the stronghold of CM's nephew Harish Rao.

The campaign for the bypoll, necessitated by the untimely death of MLA Ramalinga Reddy, was high-pitched as the BJP went all guns blazing after the TRS to establish itself as the main rival, and the TRS returned fire.

Congress also put up a united front, keen not to lose its position as the key opposition party in the state.