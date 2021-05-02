YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    delhi university coronavirus

    DU defers final year exams amidst COVID-19 surge

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 02: Delhi University has decided to defer final year examinations amid rising COVID-19 cases in the city, officials said on Sunday.

    The final year and final semester exams were supposed to begin from May 15 but will now begin from June 1. They will be in online mode and held in the open book format.

    DU defers final year exams amidst COVID-19 surge

    "We held a meeting on Saturday with all the heads of the departments and deans. The meeting was chaired by the vice-chancellor. It was decided that the exams be postponed to June 1," D S Rawat, Dean of Examinations, DU, said.

    Rawat said that the decision on exams for intermediate semesters will be taken later.

    Teachers and students have been demanding the deferment of exams and even cancellation.

    To chart COVID-19 trajectory, scientists works on SUTRA modelTo chart COVID-19 trajectory, scientists works on SUTRA model

    The Delhi University Teachers' Association had written to acting vice-chancellor Professor PC Joshi over the issue.

    "... the University must take a sensitive view of the situation that students and teachers find themselves in - no one is in a position to write or conduct examinations at this moment.

    "Hence, we request you to consider cancelling examinations for all students and decide upon alternative means to evaluate students. Deadlines for submission of internal assessment must be extended,' they had said in a letter dated April 30.

    MORE delhi university NEWS

    Story first published: Sunday, May 2, 2021, 17:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 2, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X