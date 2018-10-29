DTC workers’ strike: 3500 buses go off road for a day; commuters suffer

New Delhi, Oct 29: Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) contractual workers continued their strike demanding restoration of their original wages that were slashed by the DTC after a court order.

Commuters who use public transport buses in Delhi may face hardship as unions of DTC employees will be on strike on Monday.

Though some of the buses were seen plying on various routes early today, around 3,000 buses may go off road due to the strike.

Meanwhile, the DTC in a press statement said, "The Delhi government restored the minimum wage rates which were prevailing before August 4, 2018, of contractual employees and withdrew the orders for reducing the minimum wage."

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi had imposed Essential Service Maintenance Act, 1974 on DTC for six months banning all strikes for six months.

Last Monday, commuters in the national capital had a tough time when a large number of cabs running under Ola and Uber had gone off roads as part of a day-long strike.