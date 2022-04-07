YouTube
    'Dry days' in Delhi over UP council polls

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 7: In view of the biennial election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, the Delhi government has asked liquor vends, situated within 100 metres in the national capital from Ghaziabad, to observe 'dry days' for three days from Thursday.

    Dry days in Delhi over UP council polls

    The excise department passed an order on Thursday asked the vends to observe a dry day on April 12 on account of the counting day. "... On account of the Biennial Election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, 2022, dry day has been declared from 4:00 PM of 7 April, 2022, to 9 April, 2022 till the end of poll, and 12.04.2022 (full day) on account of counting day," the Delhi government excise department said.

    "All the licensees of the department whose retail vends/ premises are situated within 100 metres in Delhi from Ghaziabad observe Dry Days on dates as mentioned above," the order stated. The biennial election for 36 seats of the UP Legislative Council will be held on April 9 The 36 seats are spread across 35 local authorities' constituencies, where polls were earlier planned on two different dates, but they will be conducted together on April 9 now.

    The counting of votes will be done on April 12. The voters in these elections are the village heads, members and chairmen of block development councils and Zila panchayats and corporators of urban civic bodies besides MLAs and MPs. PTI

    Read more about:

    delhi uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Thursday, April 7, 2022, 16:59 [IST]
