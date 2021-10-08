Why NCB wants to get Aryan Khan face to face with the other accused

Drug case: NCB brings Aryan Khan, other accused to Arthur Jail; Bail hearing Underway

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Oct 08: The accused in the Mumbai cruise party case have been taken to the Arthur Road jail amid the hearing. The interim bail hearing filed by Aryan and other in relation to the NCB drug raids case has begun.

The magistrate court on Thursday rejected the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) plea seeking further custody of Aryan Khan, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, and seven others, saying simply doing this would be " violation of their fundamental rights". Additional Metropolitan Magistrate R M Nerlikar sent the eight to 14-day judicial custody instead.

The development came to light soon after Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede entered the Esplanade court, which is hearing the accused's bail plea.

Earlier on Thursday, a court sent Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, and seven others in 14-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Their bail applications will be heard on Friday, the court said.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had sought an extension of their NCB custody, but the request was not granted.

Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant were arrested by the NCB on October 3 following a raid on a Goa-bound ship, while the other five were arrested the next day.

They were produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R M Nerlikar at the end of their earlier remand. The court sent them in judicial custody even as the probe agency sought extension of remand till October 11.