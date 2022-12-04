DRI organises Founding Day for effectively engaging with partner international agencies

India will continue to rely on close cooperation of US to address global economic challenges: Sitharaman

DRI organises Founding Day for effectively engaging with international agencies

The Founding Day of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence serves as a day for honouring and recognizing the achievements of the past.

New Delhi, Dec 04: The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate the 65th Founding Day of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday along with Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.

The DRI takes the opportunity of its founding day to organise Regional Customs Enforcement Meeting (RCEM) for effectively engaging with partner Customs organisations and International agencies like World Customs Organisation, INTERPOL for enforcement-related issues, a statement from the Ministry of Finance said.

This year, 22 Customs administrations covering the Asia-Pacific region along with international organisations such as World Customs Organisation (WCO), Interpol, UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Regional Intelligence Liaison Office - Asia Pacific (RILO AP) have been invited to the event, which will be held on December 5 and 6.

DRI is the premier intelligence and enforcement agency on anti-smuggling matters under the aegis of Central Board of Indirect taxes and Customs (CBIC), Government of India. It came into existence on 4th December 1957. The DRI with its Headquarters at New Delhi has 12 Zonal Units, 35 regional Units and 15 Sub-regional units, with a working strength of about 800 officials.

For more than six decades, DRI with its presence across India and abroad has been carrying out its mandate of preventing and detecting cases of smuggling of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, gold, diamonds, precious metals, wildlife items, cigarettes, arms, ammunitions and explosives, counterfeit currency notes, foreign currency, SCOMET items, hazardous and environmentally sensitive materials, antiques etc. and taking punitive action against the organised crime groups engaged therein. DRI is also engaged in unearthing commercial frauds and customs duty evasion.

DRI has also been at the forefront in international Customs collaboration under Customs Mutual Assistance Agreements signed with various countries, where the thrust is on information exchange and learning from the best practices of other Customs administrations.

The current edition of "Smuggling in India Report 2021-22" will be released by Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister on this occasion. The report brings together the trends in the field of anti-smuggling and commercial fraud and DRI's performance and experience over the last financial year.

The DRI day serves as a day for honouring and recognizing the achievements of the past, a day of motivation for the young officers of the CBIC and the DRI and also offers an opportunity to interact and deliberate with the Custom Administrations of regional countries and important regional trading partners, thus reinforcing India's role in Custom related matters in the region.