Najar, most dreaded terrorist in Kashmir’s history killed

Dreaded Grade A A terrorists Abdul Qayoom Najar was shot dead at Uri by the security agencies. He was killed while he was returning from Pakistan. This is a major success for the Indian Army since he has been on the most wanted list for over two years now.

He was involved in a series of attacks including the ones on mobile towers. He had broken away from the Hizbul Mujahideen and formed the Lashkar-e-Islam.

Najar was expelled by Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin blaming him in playing a key role in murdering innocent persons and indulging in character assassination of Hurriyat leaders and attacks on the telecommunication set-up in the Valley.

For years Najar, one of the most wanted militants of North Kashmir had kept the police and the army on toes. Najar came to the limelight after the attacks on mobile towers and killings of six civilians in Sopore and its adjacent villages. Though the Hizbul Mujahideen had been blaming the Indian agencies for these attacks, police officials were convinced that these killings and attacks are the handiwork of Najar and his associate Imtiyaz Kundoo.

The police had announced a reward of rupees 10 lakhs for information leading to the arrest of Najar. Najar, the longest surviving militant, was one of the top commanders of Hizbul Mujahideen. A resident of Sopore town, he joined militancy barely at an age of 16. He was arrested in 1992 and later released. After his release, Najar recycled into the militancy in 1995. Though for many years, Najar was a militant, but he always aspired to become a top commander after killing and arrest of top Hizbul commanders, Najar was the senior most active commander and thus the de-facto operational chief of Hizbul Mujahideen.

