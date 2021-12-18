DRDO Scientist detained for Rohini court blast, wanted to kill lawyer over legal issues

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 18: Nearly a week after a low-intensity explosion rocked the Rohini district court, Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a DRDO scientist. The low-intensity explosion took place inside courtroom no. 102 on December 9 and injured one person. Court proceedings were stopped following the incident.

Notably, major inside reports came in connection with a bomb blast that took place inside courtroom number 102 on December 9 this year. In the explosion, one person was injured. Meanwhile, PTI sources said that the investigators recovered powder from the blast spot and added that the substance was likely to be ammonium nitrate.

As per latest development, the investigators handed over the powder-like substance to the National Security Guard (NSG) in order to ascertain more details about it. According to the investigators, the explosive was planted in a tiffin inside a laptop bag. "Battery parts have also been recovered. It seems like a battery was set up for the explosion," PTI sources had said.

According to the Court officials, there are 75 cameras on the Rohini court premises, but there is no camera installed inside courtroom number 102, where the incident happened.

Suspiciously, the blast happened on the day when cases related to illegal stocking and distribution of coronavirus drugs by Gautam Gambhir Foundation and two AAP leaders were listed before Metropolitan Magistrate Prituraj.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 13:08 [IST]