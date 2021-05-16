DRDO's new anti-COVID-19 drug 2-DG to be rolled out tomorrow

What is the Moderna COVID vaccine? Does it work, and is it safe?

New Delhi, May 16: An anti-COVID-19 oral drug developed by the DRDO will be rolled out on Monday. First batch of 10,000 doses of this medicine likely to be launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The anti-COVID-19 therapeutic application of 2-DG drug has been developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a leading laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) in Hyderabad.

Clinical trials of the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) showed that it helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence.

It is also found to be effective in cutting short the hospital stays of patients and reducing supplemental oxygen dependence.

Experts say a kind of pseudo glucose molecule in the drug stops the virus in its tracks.

The DCGI has allowed this drug for emergency use among Covid-19 patients.

Adjunctive therapy is a treatment used together with the primary treatment to assist it. The drug comes in powder form in a sachet and is taken orally by dissolving it in water. "It accumulates in the virus-infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production. Its selective accumulation in virally infected cells makes this drug unique.

