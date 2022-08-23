Independence Day 2022: In a first, home-grown howitzer gun to be part of 21-gun salute

DRDO and Indian Navy successfully flight-test VL-SRSAM off Odisha coast

New Delhi, Aug 23: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Navy successfully flight tested Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha on Tuesday.

The flight test was carried out from an Indian Naval Ship against a high-speed unmanned aerial target for demonstration of vertical launch capability. The missiles, equipped with indigenous Radio Frequency (RF) seeker, intercepted the target with high accuracy. The VL-SRSAM system has been indigenously designed and developed by DRDO.

During the test launch, flight path and vehicle performance parameters were monitored using flight data, captured by various Range instruments such as Radar, Electro-optical tracking system (EOTS) and Telemetry systems deployed by ITR, Chandipur.

The launch was monitored by senior scientists from various DRDO labs involved in the design and development of the system such as Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad and R&D Engineers, Pune.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented DRDO, Indian Navy and associated teams on the successful flight trial of VL-SRSAM and stated that the missile will prove to be a force multiplier for the Indian Navy.

Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO congratulated the teams involved in the successful flight test and said that the trial has proved the effectiveness of the weapon system. He added that it will further strengthen the Indian Navy for neutralising various aerial threats at close ranges including sea-skimming targets.