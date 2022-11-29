Dr. Jameela, Khalib, Aiman booked in Mangaluru for forcing a Hindu girl to covert to Islam

The right to religion is not the right to convert: Centre tells Supreme Court

The victim has alleged that three persons had forced her to convert to Islam. Three persons have been charged by the Mangaluru police

New Delhi, Nov 29: A day after the Centre told the Supreme Court that the right to religion is not the right to convert, three persons in Karnataka's Mangaluru have been charged under the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill 2022. The three including a lady doctor were charged for allegedly attempting to convert a girl to Islam.

Following a complaint by the 20 year old victim's mother an FIR was filed by the police. The complaint said that the girl used to work in the New Fans Bazar in Bikarnakatte and she would recharge her phone at a shop owned by Khalib in Kalikamba.

Khalid ultimately befriended her and offered her a better job and compesation. According to the girl, he took her to his relatives house in Kallapu on January 14 2021. She was then introduced a woman who compelled her to read the Quran and perform namaz. She allegedly tried to convert her to Islam by force. The girl has also alleged Khalib assaulted her after taking her home.

The complaint also says that the girl was given a burqa and was told to change her name to Ayisha. The victim returned home, but did not tell her family about the incident.

The girl worked in a house for eight months before she was hired by a woman named Rukiya at another home in Kasargod. While working there, a co-worker Sainaz offered her a job at the home of Dr. Jameela and her husband Dr. Sayeed. Reports said that while working at their house, she was coerced by Jameela to wearing a burqa and presenting herself as a Muslim woman.

In October she decided to leave the job claiming that she had mental health problems. In the meantime, the victim received a message from one Aiman of Bhadravathi who urged her to start dating him.

The complainant has urged the police to probe Khalib, Dr. Jameela, Aiman and some others for allegedly forcing her to convert to Islam. The FIR has been filed under Sections 3 and 5 of the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Ordinance 2022, as well as sections 354, 354(A), and 506 of the IPC.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 14:15 [IST]