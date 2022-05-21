Dr. Ashwath Narayan unveils importance of NEP-2020 to experts from Commonwealth nations

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 21: Dr. Ashwath Narayan C.N., Minister of Karnataka for Higher Education, on Thursday, unveiled to the stakeholders of education from foreign countries at the Commonwealth Education Conference being held in London, how the state (Karnataka) was at the forefront of the implementation of the National Educational Policy (NEP 2020).

Speaking at the Conference at the 'Park Plaza London Riverbank hotel located on the bank of the Thames River, the minister said, "under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many initiatives have been taken up to provide quality education to all to realise the objective of building a strong nation."

In this event organised jointly by the International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC) and 'Bridge India', he stated that NEP aspires to provide education relevant to the present times even as it is rooted in Indian heritage. This will create the future generation to have a universal approach even as they have proud of their own culture, Narayan explained.

"It is true that effective implementation of NEP needs huge resources. However, it does not mean, that nothing can be achieved with the existing resources. It is possible to increase the quality of the teaching-learning process by restructuring the available resources and appropriate intervention of technology" he opined.

"Imparting skills, entrepreneurship, and hands-on learning for students were being emphasised. Researchers, industries, and academia have been brought together to draft the student-centric education system and pedagogy. The new education system aims to thrive by giving importance to local languages even as it aspires to make students globally competitive," Dr. Ashwath Narayan said.

More than 200 educational experts and representatives of educational institutions from many countries including Australia, and New Zealand were present. Minister Narayan also responded to queries by attendees pertaining to the implementation of NEP-2020.

Meanwhile, Minister also invited the representatives to attend the 'Bengaluru Tech Summit-2022 scheduled to be held in November.

Tom Joseph, Executive Director, ISDC was also present at the event. Minister Narayan will also participate in the 'Education World Forum' (EWF) to be organised in collaboration with the British Council, which will be held from May 22.

Story first published: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 12:28 [IST]