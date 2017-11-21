Download RBI Assistant Recruitment 2017 prelims exam call letter at rbi.org.in

The call letter for the RBI Assistant Recruitment 2017 prelims exam is out. The same is available on the official website.

The preliminary test will be held on November 27 and November 28. To download the call letter for the preliminary exam, candidates would need to login to their candidate's profile using their registration number and password created at the time of registration for the exam. You can download your call letter at rbi.org.in.

How to download call letter for RBI Assistant Recruitment 2017 prelims exam

Go to rbi.org.in

From the 'Current Vacancies' tab, click on call letters.

Click on the call letter link for Assistant 2017.

Download Information Handout in your preferred language.

Click on the call letter download link and in the new window enter your registration number, password/date of birth, and the captcha code given.

Submit and download your call letter.

Take a printout

