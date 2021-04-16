Karnataka CM says lockdown could be imposed if need arises

Down with fever, BS Yediyurappa tests positive for COVID-19, shifted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Apr 16: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa admitted to Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in Bengaluru as he had a fever for the last 2 days. He was later shifted to Manipal hospital.

The 78-year-old was tested for COVID-19 two days back and was found to be negative for the disease. He was tested positive after he had chaired an emergency meeting over the COVID-19 situation in the state, at his residence earlier today, the Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Friday, 16 April.

On Mar 15, 2021, Yediyurappa took vaccine and has not shown any adverse issues after taking Covaxin.

Earlier in August 2020, Yediyurappa had tested COVID-positive and was hospitalised for about a week at Manipal Hospital. Later, he was under home quarantine for about a week.