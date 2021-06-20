Doval, Pak NSA to attend SCO meet: No bilateral, but a pull aside not ruled out

Will not let the culprits get away, India tells Israel after blast outside embassy

New Delhi, June 20: National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval and his Pakistan counterpart, Moeed Yusuf are likely to come face to face at the SCO NSA's meet in Tajikistan. Both sides have not proposed any bilateral during the meet to be held on June 22-23.

Sources tell OneIndia that there is no bilateral that has been proposed, but a pull aside has not been ruled out.

This is the first time that NSA Doval would be sharing the aisle since he had furiously stormed out of the SCO meet last year after Pakistan showed a fictitious map violating the agenda.

After Doval had stormed out of the meet last year, the Ministry of External Affairs while commenting on the map shown by Pakistan said that this was in blatant disregard to the advisory by the host against it and in violation of the norms of the meeting. After consultation with the host, the Indian side left the meeting in protest at that juncture.

The SCO, seen as a counterweight to NATO, has emerged as one of the largest trans-regional international organisations which accounts for almost 44 per cent of the world population stretching from the Arctic Ocean to the Indian Ocean and from the Pacific Ocean to the Baltic Sea.

