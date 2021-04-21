Fact check: Has a lockdown been imposed in UP

Fact check: This viral message on coronavirus variant has not been issued by the health ministry

Fact check: Is Aayudh Advance the wonder drug against COVID-19

Fact check: Does COVID-19 affect children below the age of 18

Prashant Bhushan circulates fake letter of NSA Doval complimenting Uttarakhand CM on Kumbh Mela

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 21: A letter is in circulation stating that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval wrote to Uttarakhand Chief Minister complimenting him on the conduct of the Kumbh Mela.

The letter states, I am confident that your efforts would ensure religious atmosphere, help to maintain order and promote Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideology in the future as well.

The letter was tweeted by advocate Prashant Bhushan. He wrote on Twitter that NSA Doval, complimenting the Chief Secy Uttarakhand for organizing the Kumbh Mela & unashamedly asking him to promote the RSS ideology!!

This is a fake letter. While OneIndia confirmed with multiple sources that this letter is fake, the NSA does not comment on religious matters. He also does not comment about the RSS or its ideology.

A similar letter was in circulation a few months back claiming that the NSA congratulated the Commissioner Secretary of Ladakh on the Indo- China border issue.

This is a Fake letter. Any fact checking websites taking this up? https://t.co/SsH2DfcRtz — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 21, 2021

A user took to Twitter and tweeted the letter and said, Commissioner Secretary Shri Rigzin samphel IAS verified that NSA accepted Chinese Army entered in India. This letter and information too was fake.

The fact is that the NSA has not written such a letter and if there was any such letter it would have hit the headlines.

Fact Check Claim NSA congratulated Uttarakhand CM for conduct of Kumbh Mela Conclusion The letter is fake and NSA does not comment on religious matters Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in