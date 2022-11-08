'Double engine' govt worked for Himachal's development, says BJP leader Tandon

Shimla, Nov 8: The BJP's "double-engine" government has benefitted Himachal Pradesh as the speed of development projects and implementation of different schemes have got a momentum in the state, senior party leader Sanjay Tandon said.

He also exuded confidence that the BJP will return to power in the hill state after the November 12 assembly polls on the basis of all-round development in the state.

"In a state like Himachal where resources are limited, the double-engine government will be more beneficial, Tandon told PTI. The double-engine government is a reference to the BJP being in power both in Himachal Pradesh and at the Centre. Citing an example, he said the Centre launched the Ayushman Bharat scheme and the Himachal Pradesh government initiated a similar scheme called Himcare. With the last few days remaining before the poll campaign comes to a close, Tandon, who has been holding a series of election rallies across the state, said, "More and more people are aligning themselves with the BJP as they know it well that only our party can take the state to heights of development".

"Today, what is the Congress' position in the country, it is not hidden from anyone. So, they may try to woo people with false promises, but that is not going to work," said Tandon.

Asked if the anti-incumbency factor will come into play, Tandon said, "The development has been carried out and it is visible on ground. I don't see anti-incumbency to be a factor in these polls".

Praising the Jairam Thakur-led BJP government, he said the chief minister has given a good leadership.

"He is a simple man. He is available for everyone," he said. On some BJP rebels entering the poll fray, he said, "it is not going to hurt our mission repeat prospect". Tandon also said the Congress promise to restore the Old Pension Scheme will not have much of an impact. "In Chattisgarh where they announced it, they have not been able to implement it there. Moreover, in Himachal, it was their own government which implemented the New Pension Scheme," he said.

