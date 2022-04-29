YouTube
    New Delhi, Apr 29: A unbearable summer has hit India. Heatwave warnings have been issued in several parts of the country, especially in the northern states.

    Temperatures are expected to cross 45 degree Celsius in places such as Delhi and Gurgaon and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that these conditions will prevail for the next five days.

    Dos and don’ts to survive a heatwave
    School students use umbrellas to shield themselves from the scorching sun on a hot summer day in India.PTI Photo

    Here is a list of precautions you can take to survive a heatwave:

    Use box and ceiling fan together. Open door and use box fan to push hot air out while the ceiling fan is on. The box fan will act as an exhaust fan

    Fill buckets or basins and soak your feet in water. Wet towels can be worn on the shoulder or head. Take cool showers and spray face with cold water often

    Eat fresh foods that do not require you to use your over or stove to prepare. Use appliances sparingly as they generate lot of heat

    Keep drinking water. Drink water even if you are not thirsty. Staying hydrated is one good way of beating the heat

    Avoid caffeine and alcohol. Both these substances act as diuretics and promote dehydration

    Don't eat large, protein rich meals. These foods can substantially increase the metabolic heat and warm the body

    Try and visit a public building where there is air-conditioning. Do this during the hottest hours of the day if the heat become unbearable

    Read more about:

    heatwave weather explainer

    X