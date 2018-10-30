  • search

Doordarshan cameraman, 2 cops killed in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

    Raipur, Oct 30: The crew of national broadcaster Doordarshan and two cops were killed after Naxals carried out an attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada. The DD Cameraman who was martyred in today's attack has been identified as Achyutanand Sahu.

    Reports suggested that a team of Doordarshan news channel had gone to Dantewada to record a documentary film when Maoists attacked them.

    "Today our patrolling party was ambushed by Naxals in Aranpur. Two of our personnel were martyred, and a DD cameraman was also injured and later succumbed. Two more personnel injured," DIG P Sundarraj told the media.

    Addressing a press conference, the officer said security forces are keeping a close watch in the neighbouring areas after the Dantewada attack. He said extra forces will be deployed in Dantewada and Bijapur.

    Three days ago, four soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force died after Maoists blew up their anti-landmine vehicle in poll-bound Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. Two other CRPF jawans were injured in the improvised explosive device or IED blast.

    The attack comes just days ahead of assembly elections in the state which goes to polls in two phases - on November 12 and 20, 2018.

