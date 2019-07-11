  • search
    Don't miss out this teaser video and first images of ‘Chandrayaan 2’

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, July 11: As the countdown for Chandrayaan 2 progresses, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has raised the public curiosity levels and excitement on the July 15 launch with a teaser Tweet. The video explains how the exploration of the Moon started and tells us about the features of the Chandayaan-2 Spacecraft. The second moon mission of ISRO is scheduled to launch next week.

    The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced earlier that it is all set to launch its second mission to the Moon, ' the Chandrayaan-2' on July 15th, 2019 from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

    At 2.51 am early morning of Monday, the GSLV MKIII rocket will fire the mission which involves Vikram - the lander and Progyan - the rover to travel the distance and do a soft-landing on September 6.

    Chandrayaan-2: How is it different from India's first moon mission Chandrayaan-1

    And ahead of its launch, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has finally unveiled the first images of the launch vehicle of the lunar mission today.

    ISRO's earlier mission to the Moon in 2008, called Chandrayaan, not only succeeded but also made the remarkable discovery of water on the lunar surface.

    The lunar South Pole region is of importance to India. This because the possibility of water being present in the permanently shadowed areas of the region is higher. A large section of this surface stays in the shadow compared to the North Pole.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 11, 2019, 10:03 [IST]
