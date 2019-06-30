  • search
    Don’t hanker for posts Maha Congress leaders told

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Mumbai, June 30: With the Maharashtra assembly elections round the corner and against the backdrop of its office-bearers quitting the Congress, AICC women wing president Sushmita Deb Saturday asked the cadres in the state to stay committed and not hanker for tickets or positions.

    Deb's remarks came against the backdrop of Congress president Rahul Gandhi's announcement to step down in the wake of the drubbing suffered by the party in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

    As resignations continue, Rahul Gandhi set to meet Congress CMs

    Many office-bearers of the Congress have resigned in honour of Gandhi's announcement.

    "I will try to ensure maximum representation for women. But in present times, women workers should stay focussed as the party's cadre rather than (vying for) posts or candidature," Deb said while addressing a meeting.

    Maharashtra goes to polls in October this year.

    State women cell president Charulata Tokas said the party will work to strengthen the organisation.

    The meeting also passed a resolution urging Gandhi to continue as the party chief.

    In the recently-held Lok Sabha polls, the Congress recorded its worst performance in Maharashtra by winning just one seat whereas the NDA bagged 41 out of total 48 seats.

    Read more about:

