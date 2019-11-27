  • search
    Don't be surprised if Shiv Sena comes to power even in Delhi: Sanjay Raut

    Mumbai, Nov 27: Sanjay Raut, who was the key negotiator between ideologically opposite Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP in forging the post-poll alliance on Wednesday said that one shouldn't get surprised if his party comes to power in Delhi too.

    "I am saying this from the first day that we will form the government. I have said that our 'Suryayaan' will land safely on the sixth floor of Mantralaya. But everyone was laughing at us. But now our 'Suryayaan' has landed safely," Raut said.

    "People shouldn't be surprised if "Suryayaan' Sena lands up in Delhi," he said while referring 'Suryayaan' as a leader from his party.

    Why were Maharashtra MLAs sworn in without a Chief Minister

    On Ajit Pawar, Raut said: "The chief minister will take oath tomorrow. The role of Ajit Pawar is clear. When he took oath on Saturday as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, I said that he will return. I have also said that one would have to take 100 years to understand."

    Raut is considered the voice of Uddhav had vehemently claimed that a 'good news' was expected towards government formation in the state.

