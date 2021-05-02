TMC marches ahead in Bengal, BJP says people have decided to make Mamata CM again

Hatrick: Mamata set to become Bengal CM for third time

Don’t worry says Mamata after Nandigram defeat

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, May 02: Following the electoral loss, West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee said that she struggled for Nandigram because a movement was fought.

Don't worry about Nandigram, I struggled for Nandigram because I fought a movement. It's ok. Let the Nandigram people give whatever verdict they want, I accept that. I don't mind. We won more than 221 seats and BJP has lost the election, she said.

She said that the Election Commission of India retracted the decision after declaring her the winner.

She said that the party would move the court against this decision.

Earlier reports had suggested that she had won the elections by a margin of 1,200 votes. Now reports state that Suvendu has defeated Mamata by 1,622 votes.

BJP's IT cell chief, Amit Malviya took to Twitter and said "this is BIG.Mamata Banerjee, the sitting Chief Minister, loses Nandigram. BJP's Suvendu Adhikari wins by 1,622 votes. After this crushing defeat what moral authority will Mamata Banerjee have to retain her Chief Ministership? Her defeat is a taint on TMC's victory..."