'Don't need your security': Kejriwal in auto tells Gujarat cops as they stop him during visit to driver’s home

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 13: Aam Aadmi Party head and Delhi chief minister and Arvind Kejriwal was seen arguing with Gujarat cops after being briefly stopped from traveling in an auto rickshaw in Ahmedabad, citing security protocol. He was on his way to an auto driver's home to have dinner late on Monday evening.

Kejriwal, accompanied by a couple of AAP leaders, travelled to the auto-rickshaw driver's home in his three-wheeler.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reacting to the dinner invite, took potshots at the AAP leader and dubbed him an "actor".

Before heading for dinner, Kejriwal had a heated argument with some police officials outside a five-star hotel where he is staying over security protocols as the chief minister was not ready to take along policemen with him to the house of his host - auto-rickshaw driver Vikram Dantani.

Kejriwal, who is on a two-day Gujarat visit as part of the AAP's campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls, addressed a gathering of auto-rickshaw drivers in Ahmedabad in the afternoon.

After his address, auto-rickshaw driver Dantani, a resident of the city's Ghatlodia area, requested Kejriwal to have dinner at his home.

"I am your fan. In a video I saw on social media, you went to have dinner at the home of an auto driver in Punjab. So, will you come to my home for dinner?" asked Dantani.

The Delhi CM immediately replied in the affirmative to the invitation.

"Autowalas of Punjab and Gujarat love me. Should I come today evening? at 8 pm," said the AAP leader.

Dantani agreed when Kejriwal urged him to pick him up from his hotel and take him to his house in his auto-rickshaw.

As agreed, Dantani reached the five-star hotel on Sindhu Bhavan Road to pick up the Delhi CM late in the evening. Gujarat AAP president Gopal Italia and the party's national joint general secretary, Isudan Gadhvi, also sat in Dantani's auto-rickshaw with the Delhi CM.

After the argument over security protocols, a police official sat beside the auto-rickshaw driver, while two police cars escorted the three-wheeler till Ghatlodia.

Kejriwal and other state AAP leaders had dinner while sitting on the floor in Dantani's modest house.

Taking a jibe at Kejriwal, Gujarat Minister of State for Home and BJP leader Harsh Sanghvi, while reacting to a video of dinner invitation earlier in the day, tweeted, "What an actor"!

Story first published: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 2:13 [IST]