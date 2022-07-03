Don't mock, learn from their mistakes: PM Modi to party workers on parties on decline

YouTube
    Hyderabad, July 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday warned the party workers against mocking the parties which are on the decline.

    Dont mock, learn from their mistakes: PM Modi to party workers on parties on decline
    PM Modi at BJP National Executive Meet (Photo Credit: BJP)

    He urged the party workers to learn from their mistakes. Without naming anyone, Modi said the parties which ruled India for long are in terminal decline now. "We should not mock them but learn from their mistakes," senior party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad quoted Modi as having told the gathering.

    Giving a clarion call to BJP workers to make India "shreshtha" (great), Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the party's goal should be "fulfilment of all" as against the opposition's politics of appeasement.

    Addressing the BJP national executive meeting, Prime Minister Modi also said the country was fed up with dynastic politics and dynastic political parties and added that it would be difficult for such parties to survive long.

    At a press conference, senior party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad referred to various points raised by the prime minister in his speech. He outlined the evolution of the BJP and explained "the duty we owe to the country and its people".

    Referring to Hyderabad as "Bhagyanagar", Modi said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel laid the foundation of "Ek Bharat" (United India) by integrating the region into the Union and it is the BJP's historical obligation to build 'Shreshtha Bharat'.

    PM Modi slammed the opposition parties which have questioned the democratic credentials of the BJP. He questioned the internal democracy in their organisations.

    narendra modi telangana bjp politics

    Story first published: Sunday, July 3, 2022, 18:57 [IST]
    X