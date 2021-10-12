YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Domestic flights permitted to operate with full capacity from 18 October

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 12: With the Covid-19 cases dropping below 20,000 in the country, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday allowed the domestic flights to operate with full capacity from October 18.

    Domestic flights permitted to operate with full capacity from 18 October

    "After review of the current status of scheduled domestic operations viz-a-viz passenger demand for air travel... it has been decided to restore the scheduled domestic air operations with effect from October 18, 2021, without any capacity restriction," the government said in the official notification.

    However, the airlines will continue to enforce Covid-19 protocols. "The airlines/airport operators shall, however, ensure that the guidelines to contain the spread of Covid are strictly adhered to and Covid appropriate behaviour is strictly enforced by them during the travel," the statement added.

    Since 18 September, domestic carriers have been operating with 85 per cent capacity.

    In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the domestic airline operations service were suspended in March last year. Two months later, the service resumed with not more than 33 per cent of their pre-Covid services.

    The cap stood at 65 per cent between July 5 and August 12 and it reached 50 per cent in June. The cap was gradually increased to 80 per cent by December 2020.

    However, the 80 per cent cap continued till June 1 2021 and it was brought down to 50 per cent due to the second wave of Covid-19.

    After almost 17 months, the government has permitted domestic airlines to operate without any capacity restrictions.

    More FLIGHT News  

    Read more about:

    flight

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X