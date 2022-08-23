Dog squad to catch leopard in Belagavi [Viral video]

'Not a Match': Mumbai Police's 'Sima Aunty' style advisory on cyber security will leave you in splits

India

oi-Prakash KL

Belagavi, Aug 23: The forest officials in the Belagavi district in Karnataka have intensified the operation to capture a leopard which was first spotted in the region two weeks ago.

The officials have deployed a dog squad from Hukkeri to track the leopard. The video of the operation has now gone viral on social media sites.

The leopard was first spotted on August 5 in Jadhav Nagar and remained elusive thereafter. On Monday, a bus driver reportedly saw the animal again near the golf course, thereafter the operation to capture it intensified.

A bus driver spotted a Leopard today morning Monday at around 6.30am near Mahatma Gandhi circle Between 4th and 3rd gate of race course. It looks like a 3-5 years healthy leopard

Frequently it’s spotted at the same location by multiple witnesseshttps://t.co/t3Z7MN6j7H pic.twitter.com/7iYKU4KmMC — All About Belgaum (@allaboutbelgaum) August 22, 2022

From using IR drones with cameras from Bengaluru to bringing two trained elephant's from Sakrebyle, Shivamogga District, Karnataka Forest Department is leaving no stone unturned to catch the leopard.

A close view of the Elusive leopard which crossed over to the racecourse at 11.30 AM today pic.twitter.com/9R3hrFxO0J — All About Belgaum (@allaboutbelgaum) August 22, 2022

As per the reports, 120 forests and 80 police officials are taking part in the operation.

Special dog squad from Hukkeri is here to track the leopard pic.twitter.com/UpkhEfrsWf — All About Belgaum (@allaboutbelgaum) August 22, 2022

22 schools in and around the Golf course have been declared holiday and officials have also appealed people not to gather in the areas where the operation is on.

Watch: Man pulls leopard by tail in shocking video; Netizens shocked

The roads leading to the entrance of the golf course have been closed and vehicles have been diverted to alternative routes.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 16:15 [IST]