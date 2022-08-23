YouTube
    Dog squad to catch leopard in Belagavi [Viral video]

    Google Oneindia News

    Belagavi, Aug 23: The forest officials in the Belagavi district in Karnataka have intensified the operation to capture a leopard which was first spotted in the region two weeks ago.

    The officials have deployed a dog squad from Hukkeri to track the leopard. The video of the operation has now gone viral on social media sites.

    Dog squad to catch leopard in Belagavi [Viral video]
    Representational Image

    The leopard was first spotted on August 5 in Jadhav Nagar and remained elusive thereafter. On Monday, a bus driver reportedly saw the animal again near the golf course, thereafter the operation to capture it intensified.

    From using IR drones with cameras from Bengaluru to bringing two trained elephant's from Sakrebyle, Shivamogga District, Karnataka Forest Department is leaving no stone unturned to catch the leopard.

    As per the reports, 120 forests and 80 police officials are taking part in the operation.

    22 schools in and around the Golf course have been declared holiday and officials have also appealed people not to gather in the areas where the operation is on.

    The roads leading to the entrance of the golf course have been closed and vehicles have been diverted to alternative routes.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 16:15 [IST]
    X