Do you live in a containment zone in Chennai: Check the full list here

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Apr 19: Chennai is the worst-hit city in Tamil Nadu, where the coronavirus cases are concerned. As of Saturday, Chennai reported 235 cases, followed by Coimbatore and Tirupur with 128 and 108 cases respectively.

On Saturday evening, Tamil Nadu reported in all 1,372 cases and 15 deaths. Chennai has identified several containment zones to prevent the further spread of the virus.

What is a containment zone:

A containment zone is a specific geographical area where positive cases of COVID-19 are found. Strict movement restrictions are in place to prevent the further spread of the virus.

These zones are made to map the local transmission and prevent the spread of the virus.

COVID-19: Full list of containment zones in Hyderabad

Under this some lanes or neighbourhoods as declared as containment zones even if it has one case. The MHA in its advisory said that the relaxations post-April 20, will however not apply to the containment zones.

Full list of containment zones in Chennai: