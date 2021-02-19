Do not invite BJP leaders to wedding events: BKU National President Naresh Tikait

Be ready to sacrifice your standing crop: Rakesh Tikait to farmers

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 19: Issuing a Tughlaq-esque diktat, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) National President Naresh Tikait told people not to invite any BJP leaders to wedding events.

"If you invite them then be ready to feed 100 BKU activists next day," said Tikait at a Mahapanchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Sisauli. He further said that the BJP has mentally imprisoned some people from his organisation.

"The BJP is not listening to the farmers so the farmers also should not have any relationship with saffron party," said the elder son legendary farmer leader Mahendra Singh Tikait.

Slamming Home Minister Amit Shah for seeking votes in the name of Shri Ram in West Bengal, Tikait called himself real descendants of Shri Ram.

"He is not talking to us but is asking for votes by taking the name of our ancestors," he said.