'Do not follow those who undermine your dignity': journalist Ravish Kumar urges PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has in recent times drawn a lot of flak for following certain Twitter accounts that spew venom and issue threats at will in the social media.

The issue made headlines soon after renowned journalist Gauri Lankesh's assassination. One Nikhil Dadhich, from Surat, posted a seriously offensive and insensitive tweet after Lankesh's murder. Not only was the language of the tweet derogatory, he seemed to approve Lankesh's killing. PM Modi follows Dadhich on Twitter.

There are many other people whose tweets reek of intolerance and PM Modi happens to follow them.

NDTV's senior journalist Ravish Kumar expressed disappointment over this and posted a letter on media channel's website saying that following such people does not behoove the dignity of PM's office.

“The sad part is that you happen to follow some of these people on Twitter who use grotesque language and indiscriminately dole out threats. And you have continued to subscribe to their accounts even after their malevolence was highlighted in public and sparked controversies. That such people should be able to claim or have any affiliation to you does not behoove either you or the

dignity of your office,” his appeal to PM said.

Kumar has also cited examples of him being at the receiving end of such tweets or rather threats. The senior journalist has also said that some of these people have been seen in photographs with certain

Union Ministers.

“I have a question for you. Do you really follow Niraj Dave and Nikhil Dadhich? Why? A few days ago, I shared a couple of screenshots from their WhatsApp group on my Facebook page @RavishKaPage. An investigation by Pratik Sinha and Neelesh Purohit of AltNews shows that Niraj Dave is a resident of Rajkot and is the Managing Director of an export company. You follow Niraj Dave. When I asked him not to use abusive language, he replied that he is sad that I am alive,” Ravish Kumar wrote.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Congress MP Ashok Chavan on Thursday raised concerns over threats to senior journalists Rajdeep Sardesai and Ravish Kumar. The MP from Nanded wrote to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking protection to both scribes in the wake of attacks on rationalists.

Deeming the trend 'extremely dangerous' Chavan has asked Rajnath Singh to intervene and stop the 'attack on the fought pillar of democracy'. The Congress leader claimed that the two senior journalists were doing their jobs in a democratic manner and threats attempting to silence their voices was not acceptable.

OneIndia News