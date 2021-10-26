DNA of those who burst firecrackers in India on Pakistan’s win cannot be Indian: Anil Vij

Mumbai bans firecrackers on Diwali, use of phooljhadi', 'anar' allowed between 8 pm till 10 pm

Chandigarh, Oct 26: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday alleged that the DNA of those who burst firecrackers in the country if Pakistan wins a cricket match against India cannot be Indian.

He also said that one needs to be careful of "traitors" hiding in one's own country.

"The DNA of those who burst firecrackers in India on Pakistan winning a cricket match cannot be Indian. Be careful of the traitors hiding in our own house," Vij tweeted in Hindi.

पाकिस्तान के क्रिकेट मैच जीतने पर भारत में पटाखे फोड़ने वालों का डीएनए भारतीय नहीं हो सकता । संभल के रहना अपने घर में छुपे हुए गद्दारों से । — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) October 26, 2021

The senior BJP leader's comments come amid media reports of anger against Kashmiris for celebrating the neighbouring country's victory. Pakistan had registered a 10-wicket victory over India in the ICC T20 World Cup tie in Dubai on Sunday.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 12:33 [IST]