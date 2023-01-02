DMK workers allegedly harass lady constable, BJP says "disgraceful state of affairs'

Did Vijay let down common man with his 'Varisu' speech as he failed to become their voice this time?

Chennai, Jan 02: Two DMK party's youth wing functionaries allegedly harassed a woman police personnel at a public meeting at the Virugambakkam area of Chennai on December 31.

A complaint has been lodged by the woman constable at the Valasaravakkam Police Station on Sunday, but the police is yet to register a case, according to a report in ANI.

Several top DMK leaders like MP Kanimozhi, Health Minister M.Subramaniam and MLA Prabhakar Raja were present at the meeting where this incident happened. The event was organised to mark '100 years of K Anbazhagan', former party General Secretary and Minister.

Going by the complaint, the constable was harassed by the DMK members identified as Praveen and Ekambaram. The attempt to arrest the youths was prevented by the DMK members at the event.

The opposition BJP came down heavily on the DMK for the "disgraceful" incident. BJP state President Annamalai alleged that the DMK men ganged up and stopped police from arresting the two individuals accused of harassing the constable.

Disgraceful state of affairs in Tamil Nadu. Governance is in deep slumber.



Two DMK Youth wing functionaries molested a police constable on protection duty in a public meeting in which MP Smt @KanimozhiDMK avargal participated. (1/2) — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) January 2, 2023

"Disgraceful state of affairs in Tamil Nadu. Governance is in deep slumber. Two DMK Youth wing functionaries molested a police constable on protection duty in a public meeting in which MP Smt KanimozhiDMK avargal participated. What's more disgusting is that the DMK men ganged up and stopped police from arresting those two individuals. @CMOTamilnadu, as usual, continues to be a silent spectator to this," tweeted Annamalai.

Story first published: Monday, January 2, 2023, 17:29 [IST]