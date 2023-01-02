YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    DMK workers allegedly harass lady constable, BJP says "disgraceful state of affairs'

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Jan 02: Two DMK party's youth wing functionaries allegedly harassed a woman police personnel at a public meeting at the Virugambakkam area of Chennai on December 31.

    A complaint has been lodged by the woman constable at the Valasaravakkam Police Station on Sunday, but the police is yet to register a case, according to a report in ANI.

    DMK workers allegedly harass lady constable, BJP says disgraceful state of affairs

    Several top DMK leaders like MP Kanimozhi, Health Minister M.Subramaniam and MLA Prabhakar Raja were present at the meeting where this incident happened. The event was organised to mark '100 years of K Anbazhagan', former party General Secretary and Minister.

    Going by the complaint, the constable was harassed by the DMK members identified as Praveen and Ekambaram. The attempt to arrest the youths was prevented by the DMK members at the event.

    Muslim students harass Hijab-clad teacher, pass lewd remarks and leak harassment clipsMuslim students harass Hijab-clad teacher, pass lewd remarks and leak harassment clips

    The opposition BJP came down heavily on the DMK for the "disgraceful" incident. BJP state President Annamalai alleged that the DMK men ganged up and stopped police from arresting the two individuals accused of harassing the constable.

    "Disgraceful state of affairs in Tamil Nadu. Governance is in deep slumber. Two DMK Youth wing functionaries molested a police constable on protection duty in a public meeting in which MP Smt KanimozhiDMK avargal participated. What's more disgusting is that the DMK men ganged up and stopped police from arresting those two individuals. @CMOTamilnadu, as usual, continues to be a silent spectator to this," tweeted Annamalai.

    Comments

    More chennai News  

    Read more about:

    chennai harassment woman

    Story first published: Monday, January 2, 2023, 17:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 2, 2023
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X