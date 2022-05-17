YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    DMK raises objection to Tamilanangu pic posted by TN BJP chief over Sanskrit alphabet

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, May 17: DMK has raised objection to a photo of Tamilanangu (Goddess Tamil) posted by the Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai. The ruling party has pointed out a Sanskrit word in the background of the picture, saying the BJP has shown the "true face."

    DMK raises objection to Tamilanangu pic posted by TN BJP chief over Sanskrit alphabet
    Image Courtesy: @annamalai_k

    "In the guise of admiring Tamilnadu, Koorval has shown his true face hidden in your folded hands," Thangam Thenarasu, Minister for Industries, said in a tweet. "Just like how a knife could be hidden inside the folded hands of the enemy, their hearts will only be filled with betrayal even when their eyes are filled with tears," quoting a verse from Thirukkural, he said.

    How it All Started?

    The TN BJP chief had posted an image of the goddess in a red saree and ornaments. Many believed that Annamalai was hitting out at Oscar Award winning AR Rahman's post of Tamilanangu last month in connection with Hindi imposition debate.

    Rahman's photo had a woman clad in a white saree dancing with a spear.

    Responding to the DMK minister's objection, Annamalai tweeted, The minister found the letter 'S' in the picture. It is astonishing that the DMK is protesting against the first letter in the name of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu shouting "Tamil Tamil"!"

    "The Government of Tamil Nadu should immediately set up a committee to remove the "S" and find an alternative letter to it. Until then we humbly request that the Minister of Industry advise the people on how to name Stalin!" the rough translation of his Tweet in Tamil read.

    Comments

    More DMK News  

    Read more about:

    dmk viral news

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 12:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X