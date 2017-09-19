DMK mulls mass resignation to force early elections in Tamil Nadu?

pposition parties in Tamil Nadu led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam are considering mass resignations to force the state into early elections. Sources from the DMK claimed that working President of the party, M K Stalin, is devising a strategy on similar lines ahead of the crucial party meeting on Tuesday.

The Tamil Nadu assembly speaker disqualified 18 MLAs of the AIADMK who had rebelled against the incumbent government and pledged support to TTV Dinakaran. The disqualification was also notified in the gazette essentially terming 19 seats assembly constituency (one including R K Nagar constituency after Jayalalithaa's death) vacant. The election commission has also been informed of the 19 vacancies and byelections for the same will have to be held if the court does not reverse the disqualification.

Considering the need for bypolls in Tamil Nadu if the disqualification of 18 MLAs is not quashed by the court, M K Stalin is mulling mass resignation to force the state into early elections. With 18 MLAs disqualified and one seat vacant due to Jayalalithaa's death, the Edappadi Palanisamy government has the support of 112 MLAs, much more than a simple majority of 108 in the 215-member current house.

By resigning en masse, the opposition parties not only hope to put the pressure on the government as well as Governor Vidhyasagar Rao but also force early elections in the state. Given the political scenario, a joint DMK-Congress is likely to win favor from the voters in Tamil Nadu. The government machinery has practically come to a standstill with bickering, infighting within the AIADMK and its legislators being herded off to reports.

A decision on the mass resignation is expected to be taken in the DMK's meet at 5 PM on Tuesday.

OneIndia News