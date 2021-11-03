Diwali 2021: Diwali Puja Time, Shubh Muhurat, Tithi Details, Significance and other details
New Delhi, Nov 03: Diwali 2021 will celebrated on November 4, 2021, Thursday this year. Also known as the festival of lights, Diwali is observed in the month of Kartik (October - November) on the new moon day (Amavasya).
Diwali is one of the most popular Hindu festivals that symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. On Diwali, the people worship Maa Lakshmi, the Goddess of Wealth and prosperiety. In some parts of the country, it also marks the celebration of the day Lord Rama returned to his kingdom in Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, the demon king.
Before Diwali, people clean their house and some even do renovation work. People decorate their home and work place with lights's, rangoli and flowers. On Diwali eve, people light diyas and worship Goddess Lakshmi. They also wear their finest clothes on the eve of Diwali. Sweets are prepared and gifts are also distributed.
This Diwali, spread the light of happiness and hope
Diwali 2021 Date and Time:
This year Diwali will be celebrated on Thursday, November 4, 2021.
Tithi Begins: 06:03 AM on November 1, 2021
Tithi Ends: 02:44 AM on November 05, 2021
Diwali 2021: Puja Muhurat for all the states in India
- 06:09 PM to 08:04 PM - New Delhi
- 06: 03 PM to 07: 55 PM - Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
- 05: 06 PM to 07: 02 PM - Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh
- 05:15 PM to 07:11 PM - Dispur, Assam
- 05:42 PM to 07:39 PM Patna, Bihar
- 06:03 PM to 07:58 PM Raipur, Chhattisgarh
- 06:43 PM to 08:34 PM Panaji, Goa
- 06:37 PM to 08:33 PM - Ahmedabad, Gujarat
- 06:10 PM to 08:05 PM Gurugram, Haryana
- 06:04 PM to 07:59 PM Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
- 05:45 PM to 07:42 PM Ranchi, Jharkhand
- 06:32 PM to 08:21 PM Bengaluru, Karnataka
- 06:41 PM to 08:26 PM - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerela
- 06:17 PM to 08:14 PM Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
- 06:42 PM to 08:35 PM Mumbai, Maharashtra
- 05:08 PM to 07:06 PM Imphal, Manipur
- 05:15 PM to 07:12 PM Shillong, Meghalaya
- 05:15 PM to 07:12 PM Aizawal, Mizoram
- 05:06 PM to 07:03 PM Kohima, Nagaland
- 05:48 PM to 07:42 PM Bhubaneswar, Odisha
- 06:13 PM to 08:06 PM Amritsar, Punjab
- 06:17 PM to 08:14 PM Jaipur, Rajasthan
- 05:25 PM to 07:22 PM Gangtok, Sikkim
- 06:21 PM to 08:10 PM Chennai, Tamil Nadu
- 06:22 PM to 08:14 PM Hyderabad, Telangana
- 05:21 PM to 07:18 PM Agartala Tripura
- 05:57 PM to 07:53 PM Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
- 06:02 PM to 07:57 PM Dehradun, Uttarakhand
- 05:34 PM to 07:31 PM Kolkata, West Bengal
- 06:29 PM to 08:32 PM Pune, Maharashtra
- 06:08 PM to 08:04 PM Noida, Uttar Pradesh