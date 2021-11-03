Diwali 2021: Diwali Puja Time, Shubh Muhurat, Tithi Details, Significance and other details

Happy Diwali 2021: Wishes, messages, and quotes to send to your family and friends

New Delhi, Nov 03: Diwali 2021 will celebrated on November 4, 2021, Thursday this year. Also known as the festival of lights, Diwali is observed in the month of Kartik (October - November) on the new moon day (Amavasya).

Diwali is one of the most popular Hindu festivals that symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. On Diwali, the people worship Maa Lakshmi, the Goddess of Wealth and prosperiety. In some parts of the country, it also marks the celebration of the day Lord Rama returned to his kingdom in Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, the demon king.

Before Diwali, people clean their house and some even do renovation work. People decorate their home and work place with lights's, rangoli and flowers. On Diwali eve, people light diyas and worship Goddess Lakshmi. They also wear their finest clothes on the eve of Diwali. Sweets are prepared and gifts are also distributed.

Diwali 2021 Date and Time:

This year Diwali will be celebrated on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Tithi Begins: 06:03 AM on November 1, 2021

Tithi Ends: 02:44 AM on November 05, 2021

Diwali 2021: Puja Muhurat for all the states in India

06:09 PM to 08:04 PM - New Delhi

06: 03 PM to 07: 55 PM - Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

05: 06 PM to 07: 02 PM - Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh

05:15 PM to 07:11 PM - Dispur, Assam

05:42 PM to 07:39 PM Patna, Bihar

06:03 PM to 07:58 PM Raipur, Chhattisgarh

06:43 PM to 08:34 PM Panaji, Goa

06:37 PM to 08:33 PM - Ahmedabad, Gujarat

06:10 PM to 08:05 PM Gurugram, Haryana

06:04 PM to 07:59 PM Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

05:45 PM to 07:42 PM Ranchi, Jharkhand

06:32 PM to 08:21 PM Bengaluru, Karnataka

06:41 PM to 08:26 PM - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerela

06:17 PM to 08:14 PM Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

06:42 PM to 08:35 PM Mumbai, Maharashtra

05:08 PM to 07:06 PM Imphal, Manipur

05:15 PM to 07:12 PM Shillong, Meghalaya

05:15 PM to 07:12 PM Aizawal, Mizoram

05:06 PM to 07:03 PM Kohima, Nagaland

05:48 PM to 07:42 PM Bhubaneswar, Odisha

06:13 PM to 08:06 PM Amritsar, Punjab

06:17 PM to 08:14 PM Jaipur, Rajasthan

05:25 PM to 07:22 PM Gangtok, Sikkim

06:21 PM to 08:10 PM Chennai, Tamil Nadu

06:22 PM to 08:14 PM Hyderabad, Telangana

05:21 PM to 07:18 PM Agartala Tripura

05:57 PM to 07:53 PM Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

06:02 PM to 07:57 PM Dehradun, Uttarakhand

05:34 PM to 07:31 PM Kolkata, West Bengal

06:29 PM to 08:32 PM Pune, Maharashtra

06:08 PM to 08:04 PM Noida, Uttar Pradesh

